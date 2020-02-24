Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.58. 26,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

