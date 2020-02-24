Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 30,162 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 482,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 86,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $63.56. 5,037,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

