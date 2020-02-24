Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 51,842 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 164,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

