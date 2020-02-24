Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 7,184 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM traded down $23.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

