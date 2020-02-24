Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $459,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $19,300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.65.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,429. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.