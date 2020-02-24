Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 2,223.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

BG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,709 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

