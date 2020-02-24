Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of AMTD traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 386,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

