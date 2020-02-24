Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,288 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. 2,209,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,271. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

