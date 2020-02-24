Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 99,250 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,250 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,411,000 after acquiring an additional 384,884 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock worth $26,821,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $71.39. 2,274,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

