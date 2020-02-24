Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.78 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shake Shack stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.57. 2,725,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

