Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.29 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.79. 1,058,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,082. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

