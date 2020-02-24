Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 323.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

Shares of AA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.36. 5,415,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

