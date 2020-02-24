Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 211,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

GE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 70,410,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,477,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

