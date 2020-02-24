Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

