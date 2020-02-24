Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 91.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. 6,239,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,590. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

