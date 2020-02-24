Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $7.28 million and $251,487.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024182 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.02676679 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,456,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

