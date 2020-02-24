Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QTX traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 423 ($5.56). 25,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 million and a PE ratio of 32.54. Quartix has a twelve month low of GBX 238 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get Quartix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTX shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.