Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday.

Get Quartix alerts:

QTX opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.