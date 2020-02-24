Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,945 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $112.34. 937,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,864. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

