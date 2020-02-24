QunQun (QUN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $214,016.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $214,016.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.