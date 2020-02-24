R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 156.52%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.91 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

