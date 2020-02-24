RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus Pulse Biosciences (NYSE:PLSE) Financial Survey

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulse Biosciences and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 RA Medical Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given RA Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and RA Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -3.19 RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 3.86 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.54

RA Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RA Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RA Medical Systems has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -77.93% -70.28% RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RA Medical Systems beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.