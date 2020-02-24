Radium Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $772.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00006071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,335 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

