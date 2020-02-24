Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $127.48 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

