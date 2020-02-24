Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.33. 2,174,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

