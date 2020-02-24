Rahoul Chowdry Buys 100,000 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Rahoul Chowdry bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,000.00 ($145,390.07).

Shares of AMP traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$1.97 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 20,234,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,000. AMP Limited has a 52-week low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of A$2.43 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.85.

Get AMP alerts:

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.