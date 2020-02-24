Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 9.57% of Range Resources worth $116,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

RRC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. 332,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $789.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

