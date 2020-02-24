Rapidz One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,255.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $73,589.00 and approximately $6,255.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,164,384 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

