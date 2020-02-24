Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $736,912.00 and $108,704.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, DDEX and Coinrail. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, FCoin, ABCC, Coinrail, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, HADAX, Hotbit, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

