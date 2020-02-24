Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given New GBX 1,710 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,810 ($23.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

RAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,293.80 ($30.17).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,021.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,147.56.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

