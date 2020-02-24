Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,336.33 ($30.73).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday.

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,996 ($26.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,021.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

