Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €647.60 ($753.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAA shares. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

FRA:RAA opened at €637.00 ($740.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €693.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €671.04. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

