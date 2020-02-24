Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $301,202.00 and $4,193.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

