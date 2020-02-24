Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $164.76 million and $19.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, IDCM, Nanex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,585,315,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, IDCM, Graviex, Cryptopia, Nanex, Bittrex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

