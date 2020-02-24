Raymond James Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $55.00 Price Target

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 177,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

