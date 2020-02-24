Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,855,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 765,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.