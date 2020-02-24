Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN traded down $5.93 on Monday, hitting $216.25. 724,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,703. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTN. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

