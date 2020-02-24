Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 177,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

