RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of RBC Bearings worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RBC Bearings by 32.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROLL traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,018. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

