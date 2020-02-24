Reach PLC (LON:RCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.05 Per Share

Reach PLC (LON:RCH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RCH traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.37). 1,277,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $528.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.93 ($2.43).

Get Reach alerts:

Reach (LON:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

In other Reach news, insider Anne Bulford bought 11,463 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60). Also, insider Jim Mullen bought 100,000 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Reach to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.