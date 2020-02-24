REAL (REAL) Achieves Market Cap of $336,182.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, REAL has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Bancor Network. REAL has a market cap of $336,182.00 and approximately $461.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

