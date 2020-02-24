Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $414.83 million. Realty Income reported sales of $354.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

