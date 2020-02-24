Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $211.14 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

