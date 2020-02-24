Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bonterra Energy (BNE)

Bonterra Energy (TSE: BNE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

2/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

2/13/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

2/13/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

1/31/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

1/14/2020 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.85. 104,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,387. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

