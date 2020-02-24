Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,100 ($119.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £105 ($138.12) to £107 ($140.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to GBX 9,100 ($119.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £105 ($138.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 23.94 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,220 ($94.98). 274,562 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

