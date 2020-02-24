Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

1/3/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $21.45 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

