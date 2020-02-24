Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Innergex Renewable Energy (INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE: INE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

2/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

1/27/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

1/13/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,690. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

