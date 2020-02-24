Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NMI (NMIH)

NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

2/12/2020 – NMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/12/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

2/12/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/12/2020 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

1/15/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

1/8/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

1/7/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,659,945.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,347.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,261. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

