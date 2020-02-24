Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mainstreet Equity (MEQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mainstreet Equity (TSE: MEQ):

2/12/2020 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$100.00.

2/12/2020 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

Mainstreet Equity stock traded down C$2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The company has a market cap of $892.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.27. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 52 week low of C$45.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.25.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Joe Amantea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,836. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,495 over the last quarter.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

