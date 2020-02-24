Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR: DRI):

2/24/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €47.60 ($55.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/10/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €47.60 ($55.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR DRI traded down €1.40 ($1.63) during trading on Monday, reaching €22.54 ($26.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1-year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a 1-year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.